CHESTERFIELD, MO. — The board of directors of the National Corn Growers Association (NCGA) has elevated Neil Caskey to chief executive officer, effective Feb. 26. Mr. Caskey has been NCGA’s vice president of communications and industry relations for more than four years.

Mr. Caskey previously spent over a decade promoting agricultural issues as executive vice president at OBP Agency, an advertising and public relations firm. His professional background also includes work for the American Soybean Association and as a legislative aide for a member of the US Congress.

“Neil’s experience in agriculture is extensive, and he is well known as someone who gets the job done well,” said Tom Haag, president of the NCGA. “The board and I are certain that Neil will usher in new ideas and take the organization to new heights.”

Mr. Caskey received a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Missouri-Columbia and master’s in business administration from Webster University. As vice president of the NCGA, Mr. Caskey has been at the forefront of some of the organization’s top issues.

“It is quite an honor to lead an organization that I care so much about,” Mr. Caskey said. “We have a great team in place, and I look forward to forging full-speed ahead and pushing for wins on some of our top issues, like the Next Generation Fuels Act, fighting Mexico’s ban on genetically modified corn and securing reauthorization of the farm bill. NCGA is on the move.”