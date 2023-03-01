HORSHAM, PA. — Bimbo Bakeries USA said it is once again offering its Entenmann’s full-size products in cellophane window packaging.

“As a brand that takes pride in our baked goods, we’re thrilled to return to our iconic window packaging that allows consumers to peek into their favorite Entenmann’s donuts, cakes and cookies,” BBU said. “We love that our passionate fans are excited as well.”

A material supply disruption caused by Hurricane Ida back in September 2021 forced BBU to alter the packaging for its Entenmann’s full-size products. The company replaced the clear cellophane “window” on its donuts, cookies and cakes packaging with a photo of the sweet baked foods inside, much to the chagrin of consumers, who often flooded the brand’s Twitter feed over the past year-and-a-half with complaints about not being able to see the baked foods inside the packaging.

BBU said the move was made necessary following a Sept. 1, 2021, dam burst near the Valley Forge, Pa., facility that produces Entenmann's packaging, severely flooding the facility. The flood destroyed 5,000 tons of packaging inventory and caused critical damage to the machinery that produces the cartons and boxes, BBU said.

Entenmann’s history dates back to 1898 when William Entenmann opened his first bakery in Brooklyn, NY. Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV acquired the brand in 2002 in a transaction valued at $610 million.