GROOT-BIJGAARDEN, BELGIUM — Puratos, a provider of bakery, patisserie and chocolate ingredients, is switching to more sustainable packaging solutions. The switch is aligned with the company’s mission to moving the planet forward by creating innovative solutions for the health and well-being of people everywhere.

“At Puratos, we are making major strides towards improving the sustainability of our packaging,” said Sophie Blum, chief marketing & channels officer at Puratos. “It's a major undertaking, with the size and diversity of our global portfolio. We are striving towards a better and more sustainable future.”

All of Puratos’s packaging will become 100% recycle-ready. Selected types will benefit from additional improvements such as paper certified by the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) and an ink reduction of up to 70%, as well as a more sustainable production process with fewer chemicals and less energy used.

In addition to the sustainability improvements, Puratos will enhance the functionality of several packaging types for its customers’ convenience, including easier recycling, simpler opening and closing, and better pallet stacking properties.

With these developments, Puratos is moving closer to reaching its goal of being carbon-neutral across operations by 2025 and a zero-waste-to-landfill company by 2030, while simultaneously helping to lower customers’ environmental footprints worldwide.

“We are committed to helping build a more sustainable future and creating solutions that promote the health and well-being of people everywhere,” Ms. Blum said. “That is why we continuously invest in research and innovation to create solutions and ingredients that will help further reduce our own and our customers’ environmental footprints. We are proud to be part of a global movement to create a more sustainable world and will continue to develop innovative solutions to make a difference.”