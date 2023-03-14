KANSAS CITY — Promotions at Conagra Brands, Kodiak Cakes and Nellson, LLC headline key personnel moves taking place across the food industry. The moves include:

Francis Rinfret has been promoted to vice president of operations at Nellson, LLC (Nellson), Anjou, Canada. He continues to work as a client liaison for the company, which he has done since 2017. Mr. Rinfret first joined Nellson as a warehouse manager. He left the company three years later before rejoining as the senior director of logistics and customer service, a role he served for almost 15 years, and then as the vice president of global supply chain, a role he served for over seven years. Mr. Rinfret received his diploma in marketing at Cégep de Saint-Laurent.

Shayla Hall has been named manager of sales and operations planning at the Chicago-based Conagra Brands. She first joined the company as a CPFR analyst. Ms. Hall then served multiple roles at the James Skinner Baking Co. for nine years, including sales support manager, supply chain and S&OP director and director of operations support, before rejoining Conagra Brands. Ms. Hall received a bachelor’s degree in business administration, corporate finance and general management from the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

Stephen Famolaro has joined Park City, Utah-based Kodiak Cakes as chief financial officer. He was a CFO for several other food-related companies, including Century Snacks, LLC, CraftMark Bakery and Organic Valley. Mr. Famolaro started in the food industry as a plant controller at PepsiCo. He worked at the company for more than 16 years in a variety of roles, including senior finance manager — foodservice/vend, senior finance manager — club channel, director — commercial strategy and senior director of finance — sales. In between those last two positions, Mr. Famolaro worked at Tropicana as director — commercial finance and at Naked Juice as division CFO, both are part of PepsiCo. He also worked as a director of finance and accounting at Dairy Farmers of America, a senior director of finance at Dean Foods, a division CFO at Organic Valley Fresh and a board member at Organic Meat Co.. Mr. Famolaro received his bachelor’s degree in accounting at Saint Louis University.

Tim Brown has been promoted to chief of staff at MPS Egg Farms, North Manchester, Ind. He first joined the company as national sales director. Previously, Mr. Brown founded Jamie Oliver at Home. He also was owner and chief executive officer of the company. Mr. Brown received a bachelor's degree in marketing and management at Iona University.

David Fliss has been named vice president of sales at HIFOOD / CSM Ingredients in North America. He was a global accounts manager at CSM Latin America for almost three years. Mr. Fliss first became part of the food industry as director of sales at Caravan Ingredients and eventually was promoted to director of business development. Mr. Fliss later joined AIB International, Inc. as director of client development and then global vice president of client development. He also was chief baking officer of Baker Support for four years. Mr. Fliss founded Food EcoSystems and served as chief executive officer for almost three years.

Vikram Ghosh has been named director of TAG bakery sweets at Nestle USA, Arlington, Va. He joined Nestle SA as an intern 15years prior. Mr. Vikram then worked as senior scientist at General Mills, a bakery technology leader at Cargill and a specialty sales – national accounts position at Ardent Mills. He received a bachelor’s degree in agricultural engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, a master’s degree in food science and doctor of philosophy in food science at Penn State University and a master’s degree in finance, general at the University of Minnesota – Carlson School of Management.