A strong food safety culture and policy can keep a baking company in compliance and minimize the chance of a recall or worse. But the US Food & Drug Administration has an ambitious plan for the future of food safety. Meaghan Meyer, senior vice president of food safety and quality at CraftMark Bakery, and co-chair of the American Bakers Association’s (ABA) Food Technical Regulatory Affairs Professionals group, advocates in this episode of Since Sliced Bread the benefit of being involved at the ABA level to not only stay in the know on regulations but also have a voice in Washington, D.C.

“The regulatory landscape for our members changes constantly, therefore the professionals in this group receive the latest regulatory updates impacting this industry from experts on the frontlines of these issues,” she said.

Not only does Ms. Meyer share the work the Food Technical Regulatory Affairs Professionals group is doing on behalf of the baking industry, but she also shares CraftMark Bakery’s approach to food safety.

“We’re really focused on ensuring we have support across all functions of the business when it comes to mitigating food safety risk,” she said.

Listen to this episode of Since Sliced Bread to learn more about ABA's Food Technical Regulatory Affairs Professionals group and CraftMark Bakery's best practices to ensure its food safety program is implemented correctly.

