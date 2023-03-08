SANTA CRUZ, CALIF. — Goodles is adding a new line of boxed pasta to its brand: Noodles.

The launch of Noodles marks the boxed macaroni brand’s first venture into pasta noodles. The noodles are available in three shapes: pipette, penne and cavatappi. The noodles feature 10 grams of protein, 7 grams of fiber with prebiotics and 21 nutrients from plants, according to the company. They are formulated with ingredients like wheat flour, chickpea protein, and nutrients extracted from broccoli, spinach, kale and sweet potato, among others.

The noodles will be available for purchase direct-to-consumer starting March 15.