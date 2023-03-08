CHICAGO — Following their merger in August, Information Resources, Inc. (IRI) and The NPD Group (NPD) on March 7 revealed a new combined company name, Circana, and a new brand identity.

“We are proud to begin this new chapter together as Circana, a name that conveys our 360-degree, full-circle understanding of the consumer and market, and our unique ability to bring clients a complete view of the consumer, store and wallet,” said Kirk Perry, president and chief executive officer for Circana. “In today’s dynamic global retail and media environment, our value proposition has never been stronger. Circana is undeniably best-positioned to advise the world’s leading brands and retailers across almost every industry on how to identify opportunity, ignite innovation and grow well into the future.”

Through technology, analytics and cross-industry data, Circana tracks millions of products spanning more than 2,000 categories across over 500,000 stores in 20 countries. The company advises almost 7,000 brands and retailers globally in industries including consumer packaged goods, beauty, technology, foodservice and food consumption.