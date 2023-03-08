WINSTON-SALEM, NC. — Dewey’s Bakery has added its seventh variety to its thin and crispy cookie line: Key lime. Other varieties include Meyer lemon, triple ginger, brownie crisp, toasted coconut, salted caramel and peanut butter.

The Key lime cookies are made with cold-pressed Key lime oil and a dash of pure cane sugar to achieve what Dewey’s describes as “a perfect balance of sweet and tart.” The cookies do not contain any artificial ingredients, preservatives or synthetic colors.

The cookies contain 15 to 16 calories per cookie and are available in a 9-oz box of 72 thin cookies at a suggested retail price of $6.49.