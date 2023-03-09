NORWICH, VT. — King Arthur Baking Co. introduced its new gluten-free bread flour at Natural Products Expo West 2023.

The product is the latest in King Arthur’s portfolio of more than two dozen gluten-free flours and mixes, which is especially noteworthy since recent reports claim almost half of all consumers eat gluten-free foods (at least some of the time), and 30% of consumers are gluten-free bakers (at least some of time).

“Creating products that make baking accessible for all bakers — no matter their dietary restrictions, lifestyle preferences or baking level — is a top priority at King Arthur,” said John Henry Siedlecki, vice president of innovation at King Arthur. “For years, consumers have been asking for a solution to their gluten-free bread baking, and our new gluten-free bread flour delivers like nothing else on the market. People following a gluten-free diet can now bake with confidence, whether they are tackling an artisanal boule, cinnamon bun, challah bread or a simple sandwich bread.”

King Arthur’s gluten-free bread flour is made with gluten-free wheat starch to create an easy-to-shape dough that is ideal for many yeasted recipes such as traditional bread, bagels and burger buns. The company said its research and development test kitchen bakers have developed and tested this product for more than two years, baking many loaves with the flour to make sure it lives up to King Arthur’s high-performance standards.

The gluten-free bread flour won the Best New Special Diet Food award at this year’s Natural Products Expo West NEXTY Awards. It’s currently available on King Arthur’s website and will be available in stores later this month.