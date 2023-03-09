OMAHA, NEB. — Scoular has partnered with Nepra Foods Inc., Centennial, Colo., a manufacturer of allergen-free food and plant-based food ingredients and consumer products, to manufacture and distribute specialized plant-based ingredients.

As part of the partnership, the companies will utilize Nepra’s research and development team for new product development, as well as specialty ingredients from both companies. The partnership also will allow Scoular to offer Nepra products through its global supply chain network.

“Our partnership with Nepra is a great example of Scoular boosting our gluten-free product development capabilities,” said Brian Hansen, general manager for food innovation at Scoular. “It is also an example of the how the food industry is becoming increasingly collaborative, enabling companies to combine their expertise to bring new products to the market.”

Chadwick White, chief executive officer of Nepra Foods, added, “This partnership with Scoular represents a transformational step for Nepra and its ability to continue pushing the boundaries of novel food development and broadening market access. Scoular is a leader within the agricultural supply chain and a pioneer in bringing new, healthy, clean label ingredients to market. With this partnership, Nepra is able to penetrate previously inaccessible markets and brands both domestically and internationally.”