CRANBURY, NJ. — Tyler Lee has joined ingredient manufacturer Innophos as the senior scientist – bakery innovation for its baking technology team.

Mr. Lee previously worked as the product development manager of 7-Eleven, leading manufacturing for all cold case food products, including sandwiches, salads and entrees. His other past roles in the food industry involve category management at Vintners Distributors as well as food science at Eurofins Food Solutions and Mary Ann’s Baking.

“I’m excited for Tyler to join the Innophos team,” said Karen Winkowski, vice president of innovation at Innophos. “His experience in technical product development, coupled with his background in food science and marketing will help make him a tremendous addition to our team, as we continue building out our Levair portfolio of baking products.”

Mr. Lee received a bachelor of science degree in food science from the University of California-Davis and a master of business administration degree in social media marketing and consumer behavior from Southeastern Oklahoma State University.