CAMDEN, NJ. — The Goldfish brand in the second quarter ended Jan. 29 climbed closer toward a company goal of $1 billion in annual sales, said Mark A. Clouse, president and chief executive officer of the Campbell Soup Co. The brand’s performance led the company’s Snacks division to sales of $1.08 billion, up 15% from $934 million in the previous year’s second quarter. Organic sales in the division also rose 15% as power brands were up 20%.

“We are No. 1 in both the cookie, cracker and salty snack categories in terms of share growth in the second quarter,” Mr. Clouse said in a March 8 earnings call. “This continues to highlight how unique our snack brands are and why we see such a bright future for this portfolio. One of those brands, Goldfish, which is climbing to our goal of $1 billion in annual sales, continues to be the star of the Snacks business. As one of the company’s primary growth engines, the brand continues to perform extremely well with 21% consumption growth and share gains of 0.7 points. This was the second consecutive quarter of Goldfish being the largest driver of growth for the entire cracker category.”

Limited-time offerings under the Goldfish brand recently have included Goldfish Frank’s RedHot crackers, Goldfish Dunkin’ Pumpkin Spice Grahams and Old Bay Seasoned Goldfish.

“The Goldfish LTO strategy that we put in place is working with consumers twice as likely to purchase LTOs alongside other Goldfish items,” Mr. Clouse said.

Sales within the Snacks division benefited from favorable net price realization and volume/mix increases lapping supply constraints in the previous year’s second quarter, according to Campbell Soup Co.

“Segment sales growth was driven by increases in cookies and crackers, primarily Goldfish crackers and Pepperidge Farm cookies, and in salty snacks, primarily Snyder’s of Hanover pretzels, Snack Factory Pretzel Crisps and Kettle Brand potato chips,” said Mick J. Beekhuizen, executive vice president and president of Meals & Beverages.

Companywide in the second quarter, Campbell Soup Co. had net earnings of $232 million, or 78¢ per share on the common stock, which was up 9% from $212 million, or 70¢ per share, in the previous year’s second quarter. Net sales increased 12% to $2.49 billion from $2.21 billion.