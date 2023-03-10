SAN FRANCISCO — Instant ramen brand immi has raised $10 million in a Series A funding round. The round was led by Touch Capital with participation from Siddhi Capital, Gold House Ventures, Anti Fund, Lab Capital Advisors and others.

The low-sodium, high-protein ramen producer will use the funds to create several leadership roles and expand its retail presence nationwide, building on its 2022 launch into Whole Foods Market, Wegmans and other distributors.

“This new raise is a huge milestone for immi as it enables our team to further improve the quality of our products, expand retail distribution, bring down prices and continue broadening access to nutritious and delicious Asian American food,” said Kevin Lee and Kevin Chanthasiriphan, co-founders of immi.

The brand also is looking to add to its current flavor lineup, which includes Black Garlic “Chicken,” Spicy “Beef” and Tom Yum “Shrimp,” and will use some of the financing to research and develop new permanent, limited-time and co-branded partnership flavors.

“Touch Capital is thrilled to deepen its partnership with immi, as the immi team has managed the improbable: transforming instant ramen into a low-carb, high-protein, and plant-based product that is just as crave-worthy as its classic comfort food predecessor,” said a spokesperson for Touch Capital.

Immi previously raised $3.8 million in a seed funding round led by Siddhi Capital.