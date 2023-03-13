NORWALK, CONN. — Pepperidge Farms has unveiled its new Charleston birthday cookies.

The soft baked cookies are filled with white chocolate chips, colorful sprinkles and cage-free eggs.

“Our new, deliciously decadent soft baked birthday cake cookies are named after Charleston, a destination that has become popular to celebrate life’s milestones, including birthdays,” said Soroor Rahnama, marketing director of cookies at Campbell Snacks. “We wanted to create an entirely new cookie experience for our fans that is both indulgent and evokes special memories and so we tied the famous street colors of Charleston’s ‘Rainbow Row’ into our cookie’s rainbow sprinkles to give fans even more celebrate.”

Pepperidge Farm’s soft baked birthday cake cookies are available in US stores at a suggested retail price of $5.09 for an 8.6-oz bag.