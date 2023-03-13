LONDON — Karina Zimerfeld has been named vice president of research and development (R&D) for Mars Food & Nutrition, a business unit of Mars, Inc. In her new role she will be responsible for innovation, quality, food safety, science and technology, and scientific and regulatory affairs.

Ms. Zimerfeld will report to Shaid Shah, president of Mars Food & Nutrition.

“With 25-years of deep experience in innovation, science and technology Karina will play an integral role in helping us pursue further growth and innovation, drive value for consumers and make a positive impact on society,” Mr. Shah said.

Prior to joining Mars Food & Nutrition, Ms. Zimerfeld was global vice president of R&D for Unilever’s foodservice business unit. Prior, she held several senior R&D leadership roles based in Latin America, Europe and globally for multiple food and nutrition categories, both in business-to-consumer and business-to-business.

Based in London, Mars Food & Nutrition employs 2,000 in 30 countries around the world. Brands included in the business are Ben’s Original, Masterfoods, Seeds of Change, Tasty Bite and Dolimio.