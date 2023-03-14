TORONTO — McCain Foods, the world’s largest manufacturer of frozen potato products, is investing C$600 million ($438.4 million) to double the size and workforce of its potato processing plant in Coaldale, Alta.

The project will create 260 new jobs and is reflective of McCain’s “strong business growth and reconfirms the company’s commitment to food production and agriculture in Canada,” the company said.

“The development in Alberta marks our largest global investment in our 65-year history, totaling C$600 million, while underscoring our commitment to the future of agriculture and innovation in Canada,” said Max Koeune, president and chief executive officer of McCain Foods. “This will fuel continued growth for the business, allowing us to serve key markets further by bringing customers high-quality potatoes that begin with our dedicated local farming community.”

McCain said the expansion will include wind turbines and solar panels, providing 100% renewable electricity to the Coaldale site. Additionally, renewable biogas generated at the wastewater treatment facility will be maximized and transported to the steam boilers to offset natural gas demands, the company noted. McCain also intends to add a water recycling system to produce clean potable water to be used in the manufacturing process.

The expansion in Coaldale will create two production lines. Construction on the expansion is expected to start later this year.

McCain Foods has operated a processing facility in Coaldale since 2000, currently employing 225 people and working with potato farmers across Southern Alberta.

McCain has seven production facilities in Canada with approximately 2,400 employees. In addition to french fries and potato specialties, the company makes frozen desserts, snacks and appetizers.