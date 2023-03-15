HERSHEY, PA. — The Hershey Co. is getting in on the plant-based trend and launching milk-free alternatives for its Hershey’s and Reese’s brands.

Made with dairy alternatives such as oats, Reese’s Plant Based Peanut Butter Cups and Hershey’s Plant Based Extra Creamy with Almonds and Sea Salt bar offer a similar melt-in-the-mouth experience to their traditional counterparts while satisfying changing consumer needs.

“We are excited to introduce these delicious, plant-based options,” said Teal Liu, brand manager for the Better-For-You unit at Hershey. “Our purpose is to create more moments of goodness for consumers. Those moments are now more accessible for chocolate lovers looking for plant-based alternatives.”

The products are part of Hershey’s growth strategy in the better-for-you snack space, including the relaunch of its sugar-free line in 2021 and the $245 million acquisition of low-sugar product maker Lily’s in the same year.

“We all make food choices throughout the day depending on the need and occasion,” said Nathan Johnson, director of better-for-you marketing at Hershey. “Sometimes we reach for a fully indulgent treat that meets our mental or emotional wellness needs. At other times we seek better-for-you alternatives of our favorite brands. Consumers want both BFY and indulgent snacks and make trade-offs, creating a bow-tie effect. At Hershey, we are working hard to meet all our consumers’ snacking needs in different ways.”

Consumers can expect to find Reese’s Plant Based at retailers nationwide in March and Hershey’s Plant Based in April.