ABBOTTSTOWN, PA. — G&S Foods, LLC, a co-packer and private label manufacturer of snacks, recently broke ground on a 348,344-square-foot snack food manufacturing plant in Hanover, Pa.

G&S Foods said the plant will allow the company to develop “healthier, unique and trending snack foods” while continuing to manufacture pretzels, popcorn, extruded snacks, enrobed snacks and pellet snacks, such as vegetable chips and straws. The facility also will provide office space for the company’s sales, operations and finance teams as well as increased warehousing space, G&S Foods said.

“We have an amazing workforce at our current Abbottstown facility that will join us in Hanover, and we are excited about adding additional talented individuals from this area,” said Daniel Morgan, president and chief executive officer of G&S Foods. “G&S Foods will look to create many new jobs after the grand opening, tentatively scheduled for mid-2024.”

Patricia A. Warehime, board member at G&S Foods, added, “When we looked at expanding our facility, the Hanover area seemed like the obvious choice. My family has deep roots in the Hanover area, stemming from our history with Snyder’s of Hanover. When the Blettner Avenue location became available during our new location search, it was very exciting to me given my family’s commitment to the Hanover area.”

Ms. Warehime is the widow of the late Michael Warehime, former chairman, president and CEO of Snyder’s Bakery. Mr. Warehime died in 2014 at the age of 73. When he died, he was chairman of Snyder’s-Lance, Inc.

Founded in 1996 in York County, Pa., G&S Foods acquired TastySnack Quality Foods in 1999, a move that allowed the company to add enrobing capabilities. Shortly after the acquisition the companies moved to a 110,000-square-foot facility in Abbottstown. In 2018, G&S Foods

by MAW Acquisitions LP, which is made up of former owners of Snyder’s Bakery.