BATTLE CREEK, MICH. — The Kellogg Co. has unveiled the names of the two publicly traded companies that it will create through a planned spinoff, which should be completed by the end of the year.

Kellanova will become the name of the global snacking, international cereal and noodles, plant-based foods and North American frozen breakfast business. Kellanova had estimated sales of $11.7 billion in 2021. WK Kellogg Co will become the name of the North American cereal business, which had estimated sales of $2.4 billion in 2021.

Kellanova will include the brands Pop-Tarts, Town House, Pringles, Kellogg’s Rice Krispies Treats, Special K, Coco Pops, Nutri-Grain, Kellogg’s Club, Kellogg’s Crunchy Nut, Kellogg’s Instant Noodles, Zucaritas, Eggo, Cheez-It, RXBAR, MorningStar Farms, MorningStar Farms Incogmeato and Gardenburger. Kellanova will trade under the ticker symbol K on the New York Stock Exchange.

“The name Kellanova signals the company’s ambition for the future, building on the strong brand equity and legacy built over the past 117 years as Kellogg Co.,” said Steve Cahillane, chairman and chief executive officer of Kellogg Co. and future chairman and CEO of Kellanova. “The ‘Kell’ overtly recognizes our enduring connection to Kellogg Co. while ‘anova,’ which combines ‘a’ and the Latin word ‘nova,’ meaning ‘new,’ signals our ambition to continuously evolve as an innovative, next generation, global snacking powerhouse. The Kellanova logo retains the iconic Kellogg Co. ‘K’ to intentionally connect to our heritage and the strong foundation that got us to where we are today. The forward curved and extended ‘v’ embodies our forward momentum as we embark on this next chapter.”

WK Kellogg Co will do business in the United States, Canada and the Caribbean. The company will include the brands Special K, Kellogg’s Raisin Bran, Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes, Kellogg’s Froot Loops, Kashi, Kellogg’s Rice Krispies, Kellogg’s Frosted Mini-Wheats, Kellogg’s Corn Flakes, Kellogg’s Vector and Bear Naked. Ticker and exchange information for WK Kellogg Co will be announced in the coming months.

“The name WK Kellogg Co honors the legacy of founder W.K. Kellogg, celebrating his spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship,” said Gary Pilnick, CEO designate of WK Kellogg Co. “At the same time, we are looking forward, focused on propelling the company into the future. We eliminated the use of periods in the name to signal the start of a new, unwritten chapter. The logo itself stems from the iconic signature of Mr. Kellogg. We have taken his instantly recognizable script and then underlined and elevated the ‘Co,’ emphasizing our ambition as a 117-year-old start-up taking Mr. Kellogg’s original company to new heights.”

Nearly 1,000 Kellogg employees submitted over 4,000 name suggestions. About 20% suggested a variation of “W.K. Kellogg” for the North American cereal business name. Employee name submissions that included “nova” inspired the name Kellanova.

Kellogg Co.’s stock price on the New York Stock Exchange was trading at $64.85 at midday March 15, which was up from a closing price of $64.65 on March 14 but down from a closing price of $68.86 on June 21, 2022, when Kellogg originally announced spinoff plans.

Battle Creek-based Kellogg Co. initially planned to split into three companies: global snacking, North American cereal and plant-based foods. Then in February of this year Kellogg decided to keep its meat alternative business MorningStar Farms, which will be part of Kellanova.

More information on the spinoff may be found at unleashingourpotential.com.