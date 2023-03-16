WASHINGTON — The average price paid for white pan bread increased 0.8¢ per lb in February, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics of the US Department of Labor. The increase follows a 1.5¢ per lb increase in January. The price of whole wheat bread also increased, climbing 4.9¢ per lb.

The national average retail price of white pan bread was 189.6¢, up 0.8¢ per lb from January and up 31.8¢ from February 2022.

At 250¢ per lb, the national average price for whole wheat bread was up 4.9¢ from January and up 47.1¢ per lb from February 2022.

The national average price of family flour in February was 55¢, up 1¢ from January and up 12.2¢ from a year ago.

The national average price for spaghetti and macaroni in February was 148.6¢ per lb, up 1.1¢ from January and up 33.8¢ from February 2022. Chocolate chip cookies were 517.7¢ per lb, up 11.9¢ per lb from January and up 102.5¢ from February 2022.

The national average price of white long-grain rice in February was 95.9¢, down 1.1¢ from January but up 12.9¢ from February 2022.