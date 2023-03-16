CHICAGO — Ritz Crackers, a brand of Mondelez International, Inc., has introduced its new Everything Toasted Chips as part of its official sponsorship with this year’s NCAA March Madness tournament.

Featuring baked poppy seeds and seasoned with onion, garlic and sea salt, the cracker are an ideal “courtside at-home” snack, according to the company.

“These never-fried, toasted chips offer the same buttery Ritz flavor you know and love, but with a bold twist that will have your taste buds buzzing,” the company said.

The Everything Toasted Chips are available at US stores at a suggested retail price of $3.95.