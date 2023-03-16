Kerry’s Acryleast Pro is the latest iteration of its acrylamide-reducing non-GMO yeast, Acryleast. This second generation of Acryleast is an organic baker’s yeast that effectively reduces the levels of acrylamide in a wide range of manufactured and organic food products by up to 90%, according to the company.

“Acryleast is already a proven, acrylamide-reducing clean label solution for food manufacturers, and the second-generation Acryleast Pro has now raised the bar even higher by being more than twice as powerful as the original product,” said Daniel Mendoza, business development director, enzymes, North America, Kerry. “It delivers up to 90% reductions in acrylamide at a lower, more cost-effective dose rate.”

Acryleast Pro is an advanced yeast product that is clean label-friendly. It has no impact on taste or texture and is highly versatile, requiring little to no change in the manufacturing process. Its core applications include crackers, breads such as toast, rolls and burger buns, fine bakery, and crispbread and soft tortillas.

