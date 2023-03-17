NORTHBROOK, ILL. — Barilla America Inc. is honoring skier Mikaela Shiffrin with a special edition pack featuring the company’s Blue Box pasta recipe made into shapes of an 8 and 7 to celebrate Ms. Shiffrin’s record-breaking 87 World Cup skiing victories.

Barilla has sponsored Ms. Shiffrin since her career began 12 years ago.

“We’ve had the privilege of supporting Mikaela over the past 12 years, ever since she was a talented 15-year-old, determined, kind and passionate about her sport,” said Ilaria Lodigiani, vice president of global marketing at Barilla. “Besides being a champion, Mikaela represents the values that have always been at the heart of Barilla: care for others and for the planet. We could not be happier for her success. Mikaela has always been the best for us, and now she is the best in the world.”

In connection with the promotion, Barilla said it has produced 87 limited-edition packs of the pasta, one of which will be gifted to Ms. Shiffrin. The remaining 86 boxes will be autographed and auctioned or sold via the CharityStars platform. Proceeds from the sales and auction will support Food for Soul, a non-profit organization founded by chef Massimo Bottura to promote social awareness on the topics of food wastage and hunger.