FRANKLIN, TENN. — Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s parent company CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc. has named Max Wetzel chief executive officer, effective immediately. Mr. Wetzel succeeds Ned Lyerly, who led the company as CEO since 2019.

“We are excited to welcome Max to lead CKE,” said Sarah Spiegel, a member of CKE’s board. “His proven record leading brands to realize their growth potential is ideally suited for Carl's Jr. and Hardee's as the brands set forth on their next chapter.”

Mr. Wetzel brings more than 15 years of leadership experience to CKE’s executive team, including roles like vice president of global business for Kraft Heinz Co. and most recently chief operating officer for Papa John’s International, Inc.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in management from Bucknell University and a master’s degree in business administration from Carnegie Mellon University.

“The entire CKE team has built an incredible business and accomplished so much over the last several years,” Mr. Wetzel said. “I see massive opportunity to build on these accomplishments and accelerate growth of the Carl's Jr. and Hardee's brands.”