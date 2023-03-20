CHICAGO — Middle Eastern and Mediterranean food provider Ziyad Brothers has acquired Vintage Food Corp. for an undisclosed sum.

Founded in 1992, Vintage distributes more than 2,000 branded Turkish, Eastern European and Middle Eastern food and beverage products to specialty grocers, supermarkets and national accounts. Vintage’s offerings include a variety of canned jams, chocolates, cookies and biscuits, baking ingredients, yogurts, cheeses, olives, frozen foods and more.

“Vintage represents a unique opportunity to partner with an exceptional business that is highly complementary to Ziyad,” said Jim Wagner, chief executive officer of Ziyad. “Vintage's history of dedication to its customers' success, coupled with its leading portfolio of brands, make it an ideal partner for Ziyad. We look forward to building on the foundation that (Levent) Demirgil has established and are excited to continue growing both organically and via acquisition.”

Per the acquisition, Mr. Demirgil, president of Vintage, will join Ziyad’s executive team and continue to lead Vintage’s operations.

“We chose Ziyad as a partner based on their excellent reputation and commitment to the highest-quality products and customer service,” Mr. Demirgil said. “By combining our unique portfolio with Ziyad’s complementary brands and geographic reach, we will enhance our offering to customers and consumers across the US.”

The deal comes one year after

by Peak Rock Capital, a private equity firm whose food and beverage portfolio includes Halo Foods Ltd., Turkey Hill, Pretzels Inc. and others.