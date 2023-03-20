SEATTLE — Laxman Narasimhan has become chief executive officer at Starbucks, succeeding company founder Howard Schultz, and will join the company’s board of directors. Starbucks named Mr. Narasimhan incoming CEO on Sept. 1, 2022.

“I am humbled to officially step into my role as Starbucks chief executive officer, leading our incredible team of more than 450,000 green apron partners around the world,” Mr. Narasimhan said. “The foundation Howard has laid — building from scratch an iconic global brand fueled by a lasting passion to uplift humanity — is truly remarkable, and I am honored to have the opportunity to build on this deep heritage.”

Mr. Narasimhan has more than 30 years of experience leading global consumer goods businesses and advising retail, grocery, restaurant and e-commerce companies.

“Laxman’s intensive immersion into the business coupled with his extensive experience as a proven brand builder, innovator and operator have uniquely prepared him to lead Starbucks into its next phase of growth,” said Mellody Hobson, independent Starbucks board of directors chair. “This immersion has deepened Laxman’s understanding of Starbucks culture and values. In this time of learning and listening, he has already won the hearts and minds of our partners around the world.”

