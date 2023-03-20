WESTERVILLE, OHIO — Cheryl’s Cookies, a subsidiary of 1-800-Flowers, is adding cupcakes to its product portfolio. The cupcakes come in chocolate and vanilla cake flavors, both topped with buttercream frosting and a mini chocolate chip cookie. Up until this launch, the mail-order baked foods company had exclusively offered a variety of both seasonal and year-round cookie flavors.

“At Cheryl’s Cookies, we’ve spent countless hours in the kitchen developing the perfect recipe that will deliver the taste and flavor that our customers love, but in a decadent and mouth-watering cupcake,” said Kara Jaggers, vice president of merchandising for Cheryl’s Cookies. “Packed in decorative gift boxes for everyday occasions and beyond, each cupcake is individually wrapped and is a wonderful way to celebrate friends and family year-round.”

Available online now, the cupcakes can be purchased in 6- or 12-count boxes ranging from $39.99 to $59.99 that are delivered nationwide in occasion-specific packaging.