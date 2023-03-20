Commercial bakeries face a barrage of economic headwinds. Labor shortages, inflation, production costs, and continued supply chain disruptions have driven up operation costs across the country.
It’s more important than ever for bakery operators to find new ways to reduce costs without sacrificing taste or sensory experience.
In this white paper, you’ll discover Lesaffre’s key solutions for achieving efficiencies and cost savings in bakery production with clean-label alternatives to traditional ingredients that have been difficult to source.
