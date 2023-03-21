MINNEAPOLIS — General Mills, Inc. is expanding its Cheerios portfolio with one new product and one limited-time offering.

Cheerios Oat Crunch Berry is the latest variety added to the Cheerios line. The sweetened multigrain cereal features whole grain oats flavored with raspberry, strawberry and blueberry fruit and other flavors. Each 1-cup serving of the cereal contains 29 grams of whole grain, 4 grams of protein and 3 grams of dietary fiber. It also has 90% of the daily recommended value of folate, iron, niacin, thiamin and zinc.

Also, for a limited time, General Mills will offer Frosted Lemon Cheerios. The new frosted O’s “have the smooth, delicious flavor of lemon that will help you welcome the sunshine and warmer weather ahead,” according to General Mills. Each 1-cup serving of the cereal contains 22 grams of whole grain, 3 grams of protein and 3 grams of dietary fiber.