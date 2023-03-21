LENEXA, KAN. — Sweet baked goods company Voortman Cookies, a subsidiary of Hostess Brands, Inc., is adding Zero Sugar Mini Wafers in chocolate and vanilla flavors to its mini cookie line. The sugar-free snacks will join Sugar Free Mini Iced Oatmeal and Sugar Free Mini Vanilla Shortbread as the first mini wafer varieties. The company already offers full-sized sugar-free chocolate and vanilla wafers.

“Our goal with the expansion of our zero sugar portfolio is to provide consumers with great-tasting, fun-sized snacks that make balancing health and indulgence easy and delicious,” said Adam Lisook, general manager of Voortman Cookies. “We’re excited to offer sugar-conscious consumers more of what they want: easy, portable snacks that deliver all of the flavor without all of the sugar.”

The mini wafers are available at retailers nationwide in a 6.5-oz stand up bag.