RAHWAY, NJ. — Veggies Made Great is expanding its vegetable-forward frozen breakfast and snack offerings with the addition of two products: egg patties and cornbread.

The gluten-free egg patties, available in garden vegetable, veggie bacon and Southwest flavors, are formulated with zucchini and cauliflower to provide 6 grams of protein and 70 calories per serving. Veggies Made Great’s cornbread is made with sweet corn puree and whole corn kernels. At around 140 calories per serving, the product comes in homestyle and jalapeño flavors.

“The frozen breakfast category continues to boom as consumers look for convenient, better-for-you options on a busy morning,” said Elliot Huss, chief executive officer for Veggies Made Great. “Our egg patties are a natural evolution of our current frozen breakfast offerings, and are designed to elevate a traditional breakfast sandwich with a healthier, veggie-packed option. They are also great on their own as added protein to your plate.”

Consumers can prepare both items by using a microwave, or air fryer, until they are heated through. In addition to other Veggies Made Great products, such as muffins, frittatas and veggie cakes, the offerings are available in Walmart, Target, Costco, Publix and other national retailers.