TORONTO — Bakery cafe franchise Paris Baguette is opening its first Canadian storefront, kicking off the brand’s planned expansion into Canada. The bakery cafe offers coffee bar drinks, bread, pastries and cakes. Paris Baguette plans to open seven more locations across Canada this year, as well as more than 64 new storefronts in the United States.

“The expansion of our bakery cafes into Canada marks an exciting period of growth for Paris Baguette,” said Darren Tipton, chief executive officer, Paris Baguette North America. “We can’t wait to celebrate moments of joy with our guests as we establish our neighborhood bakery cafes in Toronto and bring our vision to life throughout Canada.”

The new Toronto location boasts a 2,300-square-foot cafe space with seating for up to 20 guests. An open kitchen design allows customers to observe bakers at work while a center island displays some of the cafe’s signature baked foods.