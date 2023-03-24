ARLINGTON, VA. — Justin Spannuth has been named chairman of SNAC International for 2023-24. Mr. Spannuth has been the vice president and chief operating officer of Unique Snacks since June 1999. His appointment was of the many leadership changes revealed during SNAC’s annual business meeting at the end of March.

“It is an honor and my pleasure to serve our industry through the chairmanship position and work alongside the incredibly talented SNAC International team,” Mr. Spannuth said. “SNAC International has made great strides over the last few years and is now in a very innovative and hyper growth mindset, which is right up my alley. Getting this opportunity to have a voice in how SNAC can better represent the industry through focuses on startup brands, additional suppliers and services, aggressive growth of our voice in Washington, as well as a better understanding of the international side of snacking. There are many key goals and objectives that will be strategically implemented over the coming years, and I look forward to the challenge of helping to create the vision, process, and path.”

Other officers in the company’s 2023-24 executive committee include: Hector De La Barreda, process optimization officer and senior vice president of chief global business at the Hershey Co., as vice chair; Michelle Reardon, vice president of communications at Campbell Snacks, as second vice chair; Mike Harper, chief financial officer and vice president of finance at Rudolph Foods Company, Inc., as past chair; Dan Sifer, senior vice president of supply chain and contract manufacturing at Herr Foods Inc., as past chair; Clifton Hilario, CFO and COO of Hippeas Chickpea Snacks, as treasurer; Leanne Oliver, general council at PepsiCo Foods North America, as secretary; and Tina Hacker, sales manager of specialty powders at Land O’Lakes, Inc., as associate executive council president.

Other new directors on the 2023-24 executive committee include:

Kevin Brick, senior vice president of marketing at Utz Brands, Inc.

Julie Calef, controller at Old Dutch Foods

Bernard Kreilmann, CEO and partner of Eagle Family Foods, LLC

Bruce Myers, president of Benestar Brands

Megan Reamer, co-founder of Jackson’s Food Co.

Mark Brogan, senior director of marketing at Printpack

Christine Cochran, who was named president and CEO of SNAC last year, will continue to hold both positions in 2023-24 cycle.