TRALEE, IRELAND — Kerry Group PLC has opened its Southern Europe Innovation Centre in Barcelona, Spain, as part of the company’s ongoing expansion in the region.

According to Kerry, the innovation center allows its staff to better connect with Southern European customers and further develop solutions for retail manufacturing, foodservice, and other food and beverage categories. The facility will combine Kerry’s current Barcelona office with new application labs and a new customer suite. It also will operate alongside the company’s technology center in Vigo and Granada as well as its global taste centers of excellence in Grasse, France, and Mozzo, Italy.

“This investment will help us respond to our customers’ needs at pace, as we work closely together in partnership to deliver sustainable nutrition to consumers through our globally connected, locally led approach,” said Juan Soto, vice president and general manager of Kerry South Europe. “Kerry’s strategic investments in the region underscore the emergence of Southern Europe as a very significant base for food manufacturing and innovation. We are excited to further the delivery of our insights and technologies across taste, plant based, food waste and health and bio-pharma across the region.”

Kerry’s Southern Europe Innovation Centre was completed with financial support from ACCIÓ, a public agency for business competitiveness in the Spanish region of Catalonia where Barcelona is located.