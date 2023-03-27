BATTLE CREEK, MICH. — Kellogg Co. and McKee Foods Corp. are partnering on another ready-to-eat cereal: Kellogg’s Little Debbie Swiss Rolls Cereal.

According to Kellogg, each bite of the cereal delivers “crispy, chocolatey swirls and a chocolatey crème flavored coating.”

The cereal is the fourth collaborative effort between Kellogg and McKee. Earlier, the companies introduced Kellogg’s Little Debbie Oatmeal Crème Pies Cereal in 2020, followed by Kellogg’s Little Debbie Cosmic Brownies Cereal in 2021 and Kellogg’s Little Debbie Nutty Buddy Cereal in late 2022.

“Our fans loved the first three collaborations with Little Debbie, and we are excited to continue providing new ways to enjoy these beloved childhood treats,” said Laura Newman, senior director of brand marketing at Kellogg Co. “With Kellogg’s continued partnership with Little Debbie, families everywhere can enjoy a bite of the Swiss Rolls flavor at the breakfast table or as a mid-day treat.”

Jeff Badger, vice president of marketing at Collegedale, Tenn.-based McKee Foods, said the cereal rollout comes as Little Debbie celebrates the 60th anniversary of its Swiss Rolls.

“The new Kellogg’s Little Debbie Swiss Rolls Cereal perfectly captures the nostalgic, sweet flavors of Swiss Rolls,” Mr. Badger said.

The cereal will be available in April for a suggested retail price of $5.29 for an 8.4-oz box and $6.49 for a 13.5-oz box.