YORK, PA. — After more than a decade of partnership, JLS Automation acquired K2 Kinetics, a company local to its York, Pa., headquarters.

With this acquisition, K2’s full line of palletizers, its TL case packer and carton loaders become part of JLS’ offerings. This allows JLS, which designs and manufactures robotic primary and secondary packaging machinery, to expand its full-line solutions to be inclusive of palletizing.

“To see our partnership with K2 grow into an acquisition has been humbling,” said Craig Souser, president and chief executive officer of JLS. “Our close relationship with and proximity to them has made this move a good fit for all involved, including our customers.”

K2’s team will now become part of JLS, with Kevin Keller acting as director of end-of-line solutions. Palletizing and full-line integration will be housed in JLS’ newly expanded production facility.

“After working with the team at JLS for the past several years, it’s clear that K2 and its product lines are in good hands,” Mr. Keller said. “We look forward to being part of this next phase of JLS’ growth.”