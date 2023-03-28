WASHINGTON — The American Bakers Association (ABA) published its 2022 Safety Recognition Awards, honoring 19 member companies that have exhibited notable safety performance and an adherence to effective safety and health management systems.

“In 2022, despite supply chain and other challenges, more facilities received the award than the previous three years, demonstrating the baking industry’s continued commitment to workforce safety,” said Eric Dell, president and chief executive officer of the ABA.

The 19 companies awarded included the following: AB Mauri, AbiMar Foods, ADM Milling Co., Alpha Baking Co., Ardent Mills, Aspire Bakeries, Baker Boy, Bimbo Bakeries USA, Crown Bakeries, LLC, Dawn Food Products, Inc., Flowers Foods, Grain Craft, Hearthside Food Solutions, IFF, The Kroger Co., Nation Pizza & Foods, New Horizons Baking Co., Newly Weds Foods, Schulze & Burch Biscuit Co.

The ABA created the Safety Recognition Award in 2016 to increase workplace safety awareness. Enhanced employee safety in the workplace positively impacts a company’s financial health, according to the association.