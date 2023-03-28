NORTHBROOK, ILL. — Barilla is expanding its single-ingredient chickpea pasta portfolio with the launch of orzo. Orzo is a short cut pasta that may be used for hot or cold applications.

The company initially launched its gluten-free legume pasta lines in 2018 with the introduction of chickpea and lentil pasta varieties. Other chickpea pasta shapes include rotini, casarecce, spaghetti and, most recently, penne.

“As a leader in pasta, we understand that consumers are always looking for versatile pasta cuts and shapes that can be featured in a variety of unique dishes,” said Jean-Pierre Comte, president of Barilla Americas. “Chickpea Orzo is one that can be used outside of traditional pasta recipes, and we’re excited to see what our fans can create. The options are truly endless.”

Each 3.5-oz serving of the chickpea orzo contains 19 grams of plant-based protein. The pasta can be purchased at Kroger and Meijer markets nationwide for the suggested retail price of $3.49 per box.