WASHINGTON — The American Bakers Association is putting its membership on alert after noticing “a concerning uptick in fraudulent activities targeting suppliers.”

“Unknown third parties are impersonating bakery representatives and attempting to purchase bulk ingredients,” the ABA said in a March 28 notice to its membership. “If your company has been contacted by a supplier raising red flags on such orders, or in a worst-case scenario, a fraudulent order having been fulfilled and your company receiving an invoice, please inform ABA.”

The ABA is encouraging its members to contact Rasma Zvaners, vice president of technical and regulatory affairs, at rzvaners@americanbakers.org, or Ben Simpson, director of membership, at bsimpson@americanbakers.org, if they have any concerns or questions.