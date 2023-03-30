RICHMOND, VA. — Adrian Dee has been promoted to sales director of Americas for AMF Bakery Systems (AMF). In his new role, Mr. Dee will be responsible for overseeing sales operations throughout the Americas, including the development and execution of sales strategies and processes to support the company’s commercial bakery customers throughout the region.

Mr. Dee has more than 25 years of experience in the baking industry, including a range of international sales, business development and marketing roles. He most recently was regional account manager for North America for the past two years at AMF. Earlier, he was with GEA Group in a variety of roles, including North America bakery sales, director of solutions sales, food — North America, and senior analyst for global business development and marketing. He also was a process engineer at Tate & Lyle PLC.

He received a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering at Loughborough University.

“We are thrilled to welcome Adrian into this role,” said Jason Ward, president of AMF. “He has the experience, insight and leadership skills necessary to help lead and support our Americas sales organization to continued success and growth in the years to come.”