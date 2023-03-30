GARDENA, CALIF. — Nissin Foods USA has introduced a Cup Noodles Breakfast product.

Described as “the first ramen product for the most important meal of the day,” Cup Noodles Breakfast combines several well-known breakfast flavors, including pancakes, maple syrup, sausage and eggs.

“We know our products are a go-to meal any time of the day,” said Priscila Stanton, senior vice president of marketing at Nissin Foods USA. “Saucy, soup-based, spicy, sweet or savory, we even added rice to some, so by adding Cup Noodles Breakfast to our line-up we are truly feeding cravings around the clock — morning, noon, night or late night.”

Cup Noodles Breakfast is available for a limited time on Walmart.com and in select Walmart stores nationwide at a suggested retail price of $1.39.