JACKSON, MICH. — Eric Metzendorf, longtime executive at Dawn Foods Global, is retiring, effective March 31.

Mr. Metzendorf joined Dawn Foods in 1990 as general manager of its New Jersey facility. He would rise through the ranks and become president of Dawn Bakery Distribution in 2006, a position he would hold for the next 14 years. In July 2019 he was named chief corporate affairs and strategic partnerships officer.

According to the company, Mr. Metzendorf was instrumental in expanding Dawn’s distribution beyond its initial three locations. Through his leadership, Mr. Metzendorf spearheaded several important initiatives for the company, including the “Partnering for Growth” initiative and the Dawn Advisory Council, the latter of which led to Dawn leveraging its purchasing power to support more independent distribution partners.

“Eric’s contributions to Dawn have been immeasurable, and we will miss his expertise and leadership,” said Carrie Jones-Barber, chief executive officer at Dawn Foods. “We are tremendously grateful for his unwavering support and partnership throughout the years and wish him all the best in his retirement.”

Mr. Metzendorf will continue to support Dawn on special projects in retirement and advise the company’s teams on strategic partnerships, distribution services and trade associations.