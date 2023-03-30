LOS ANGELES — Rob’s Backstage Popcorn, a brand launched by The Jonas Brothers and The Naked Market, has raised $7 million in a celebrity-backed Series A funding round to support national growth at Walmart, Kroger, Albertsons, Sam’s Club and other retailers.

Inspired by the band’s favorite on-tour snack, Rob’s Backstage Popcorn debuted in 2021. The original recipe features a sweet-and-savory seasoning created by family friend Rob Garbowsky, the father of the band’s former bass guitarist Greg Garbowsky. The brand has since expanded its lineup to include a barbecue offering developed in collaboration with musician Kelly Clarkson and an Indian spice mix created with actress and producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The products are sold online at eatrobs.com and in more than 8,000 stores nationwide.

“It’s been such a journey to see Rob’s Backstage Popcorn grow over the past few years, and I’m thrilled for the upward trajectory to continue,” said Nick Jonas, co-founder of Rob’s Backstage Popcorn. “It’s also exciting to bring even more close friends and family members into the fold, including my wife, Priyanka.”

Founded in 2019, San Francisco-based The Naked Market conceptualizes and commercializes snack brands, tapping into direct relationships with consumers and supporting various causes aligned with each concept. The portfolio includes Project Breakfast, a canned plant-based protein beverage; AvoCrazy, a line of avocado-based puffed snacks; Beach House Bowls, ready-to-eat acai smoothie bowls; and Flock, a range of crispy rotisserie chicken chips.

The funding round was led by Palm Tree Crew, a venture firm founded by music producer Kygo, with participation by The Hershey Co., UTA Ventures, songwriter Ryan Tedder, actress Mindy Kaling, former professional football player Joe Haden, actor Glen Powell and restaurateur David Grutman.

“We look forward to entering the next chapter with Rob’s, and this fundraise will help facilitate that,” said Harrison Fugman, co-founder and chief executive officer of The Naked Market. “We have some really exciting projects coming up for Rob’s and can’t wait to show the world what we’ve been working on.”