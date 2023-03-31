DENVER — Seth Cox has been named director of baking at Mile Hi Baking, a high-speed, full capacity bakery.

Prior to joining Mile Hi Baking, Mr. Cox was a product development consultant at Cox Craft LLC. Earlier, he was director of product development and research at Dakota Specialty Milling, Inc. He also has worked in quality compliance/product development at The Kitchen Coop, director of R&D/quality assurance at Milton’s Fine Foods, proprietor at Cerealfoodsolutions, senior bakery technologist at Nestle and regional quality assurance manager at ConAgra Foods.