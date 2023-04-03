SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. — Harkins Popcorn is launching a new flavor for its line of non-GMO, ready-to-eat popcorn: jalapeño white cheddar.

The addition joins Harkins’ existing popcorn lineup of movie theatre butter, kettle corn, cheddar cheese, creamy caramel and other flavors. Harkins popcorn is available in retailers like Albertsons, Safeway, Kroger, Food City and Circle K, with plans to launch in Walmart and Sam’s Club in summer 2023.

The brand also is rolling out a buttery topping, packaged in a microwavable bottle, in Albertsons and Safeway grocery locations this spring.

“We are thrilled to be expanding upon our 90-year passion for popcorn by bringing Harkins’ beloved popcorn and buttery topping to more retail stores,” said Mike Bowers, president and chief executive officer of Harkins. “We know that for movie theatre popcorn lovers, only Harkins will do.”