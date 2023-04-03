HORSHAM, PA. — Bimbo Bakeries USA has received the 2023 Energy Star Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence award from the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and US Department of Energy for its commitment to energy management.

The Sustained Excellence honor is awarded to organizations that have consistently earned Partner of the Year. This marks the sixth consecutive year Bimbo Bakeries has won the award.

“We are honored to receive the Partner of the Year award for the sixth year in a row,” said Ramon Rivera, senior vice president, operations, Bimbo Bakeries USA. “Our partnership with the EPA has been instrumental in helping us achieve our sustainability goals, and we look forward to continuing our work to preserve the planet and fulfill our Purpose of Nourishing a Better World.”

The Energy Star program honors businesses and organizations each year that have made outstanding contributions to environmental protection through energy achievements, including the production, sale and adoption of energy-efficient products, homes, buildings, services and strategies.

“As we accelerate historic efforts to address climate change, public-private partnerships will be essential to realizing the scale of our ambition,” said Michael S. Regan, EPA administrator. “I applaud this year’s Energy Star award winners for working with EPA to deliver a clean energy future that saves American consumers and businesses money and creates jobs.”

Bimbo Bakeries earned the Energy Star certification in 2022 for superior energy efficiency at 18 BBU facilities across the country. It won the Energy Star challenge for industry at its Atlanta and Kent, Wash., locations, which reduced their energy intensities by 11% and 18%, respectively. It is the third time the Atlanta baking plant has met the energy efficiency goal.

The company also received a 2022 Green Power Leadership Award from the EPA for outstanding clean energy initiatives and impact on the green power market.