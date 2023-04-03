PARMA, ITALY — Ilaria Lodigiani, former vice president of global marketing for Barilla, has been promoted to chief marketing officer of the pasta company. In her new role, Ms. Lodigiani will lead marketing strategy, business development, brand management and product improvement initiatives, according to Barilla.

Ms. Lodigiani has been with Barilla since July 2021. Earlier, she was global low and no alcohol senior director and head of global marketing innovation at The Heineken Co. She also was with Microsoft, Vodafone IT and Ferrero.

“I’m delighted and very proud to take up my new role in Barilla,” Ms. Lodigiani said. “The opportunity to make our amazing brands even more iconic, to share the Italian food culture with the entire world and to lead this talented community of marketers makes me feel blessed. Today, more than ever, I’m inspired by Mr. Pietro Barilla’s words: ‘everything is done for the future, forge ahead with courage.’”

Ms. Lodigiani is a graduate of the University of Pavia, where she received a degree in economics.