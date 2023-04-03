CHICAGO — Mondelez International, Inc. is teaming up with social commerce marketplace NTWRK to celebrate the 60th birthday of its Nabisco Chips Ahoy! cookie brand with the launch of a party kit.

The Chips Ahoy! Happiest Party Kit will contain branded birthday candles, chocolate chip cookie-shaped confetti, a disposable camera, wireless Bluetooth speakers with a power bank feature and an exclusive hoodie designed by streetwear designer Vandy The Pink.

“Chips Ahoy! was my go-to favorite chocolate chip cookie growing up, so when I was pitched the opportunity I jumped for it,” said Vandy The Pink. “I wanted to help celebrate Chip’s birthday with a design that pays homage to their iconic logo and re-imagined the cookie with a Vandy vibe. Coming up with the concept was quite easy: I wasn’t after low-key. Because — who doesn’t love a massive chocolate chip cookie?”

The party kit will be available on

beginning April 7 at a suggested retail price of $60.