The American Society of Baking (ASB) announced that Clay Miller, president of Burford Corp., part of the Middleby Bakery group, has become the newest member of the Baking Hall of Fame (HOF) Evaluation Committee.

Mr. Miller replaces Robert Benton, executive vice president of network optimization at Flowers Foods, Thomasville, Ga., who recently stepped down from the committee.

“Robert has provided exceptional leadership to the HOF Committee since its inception in 2005. His input and support will be sorely missed. We are thankful for his service to the baking industry,” said Rowdy Brixey, founder and president of Brixey Engineering Inc. and chair of the Baking HOF Evaluation Committee.

Mr. Miller’s career in the baking industry started in 2001 when he was hired by Burford just one year out of college as a mechanical design engineer. In 2008, he transitioned into sales and later into the role of vice president of sales. In 2019, Mr. Miller took over as president of the 62-year-old bakery equipment company, which is known for its twist tyer closure and decorating equipment.

Throughout his career in the baking industry, Mr. Miller has volunteered in numerous industry associations. He served as program chair and second vice chairman of ASB in 2017/2018.

He is currently an officer of the Allied Trades of the Baking Industry and holds the position of first vice president after serving several years as the secretary/treasurer. He also serves on BEMA’s executive committee in the position of second vice chairman.

“Clay’s many years of industry involvement combined with his vast network of connections will strengthen the committee and allow us to continue our mission to recognize and honor those that deserve to be in the Hall of Fame,” Mr. Brixey said. “We each feel deeply honored to be on this committee and get great satisfaction from serving our wonderful industry.”