Pro Tip: Here are the major reasons why determining the pH level of dough can improve bread quality.

Maintaining an optimal pH level is crucial at various stages of bread and bun production. The acidity level of the dough and final product can significantly affect processing, quality and shelf life. Knowing the pH level at various points in production can help bakers make better decisions on formulation and determine where problems are originating.

To start taking the pH of your dough, you will need a pH meter. When measuring pH, you are measuring the amount of free H+ ions in the sample that are capable of reacting with your system. The pH is an inverse scale, meaning that the lower the number, the more H+ ions there are and the more acidic the solution is.

The pH of bread dough is important to the quality of bread and can be affected by various factors, including the type of flour used, the temperature of the dough and the use of additives like salt and sugar.

Controlling the pH of bread dough is important for several reasons, including:

Optimal yeast activity: Yeast is a critical ingredient in bread making, and its activity is dependent on the pH of the dough. Yeast fermentation is most efficient within a certain pH range, typically between 6.0 and 8.0. If the pH of the dough is too high or too low, yeast activity can be inhibited, leading to poor bread quality. When using fresh yeast, it is important to have a good rotation program. Flavor development: As yeast ferments, it produces organic acids that contribute to the flavor of the bread. A controlled pH can help ensure that the right types and amounts of acids are produced, leading to a desirable flavor profile. Shelf life: A lower pH can help inhibit the growth of mold and bacteria, while a higher pH can promote growth. Controlling the pH of bread dough can help ensure that the bread has a longer shelf life and stays fresh for an extended period. Texture: A controlled pH can help ensure that the bread has the right amount of moisture and the desired texture, such as a soft and fluffy crumb. Type of flour: The pH of bread dough can vary depending on the type of flour used. For example, whole wheat flour tends to have a lower pH than all-purpose flour. This is because whole wheat flour contains more acid, which lowers the pH of the dough. Other types of flour, such as rye flour, also tend to have a lower pH. Temperature of the dough: As the dough temperature increases, the rate of fermentation also rises, which can lead to a decrease in pH. This is because fermentation produces lactic and acetic acid, which can lower the pH of the dough. On the other hand, if the dough is too cold, the fermentation rate slows down, and the pH of the dough may not decrease as much. Use of additives: Salt and sugar are two common additives that can affect the pH of bread dough. Salt tends to lower the pH of the dough by increasing the concentration of positively charged ions in the dough. Sugar, on the other hand, can increase the pH of the dough. Providing food for yeast, which produces carbon dioxide and water during fermentation, increases the pH of the dough. The pH of tap water can also affect the activity of yeast in bread dough. Yeast is a living organism that requires certain conditions to thrive, including a suitable pH range. If the pH of the tap water is too low, it can inhibit yeast growth and fermentation. Similarly, if the pH is too high, it can also affect yeast activity.

Other factors that can affect the pH of bread dough include the type of yeast used, the hydration level of the dough and the fermentation time. It's important to monitor the pH of bread dough carefully to ensure that it is within the appropriate range for optimal bread quality and shelf life.

Controlling the pH of bread dough is important for optimal yeast activity, flavor development, shelf life and texture. By carefully monitoring and adjusting the pH of the dough, bakers can ensure that they produce high-quality, flavorful and long-lasting bread.

Richard Charpentier is a classically trained French baker, CMB, holds a degree in baking science from Kansas State University, and is owner and chief executive officer of Baking Innovation. Connect with him on LinkedIn.